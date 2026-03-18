Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 10-11 selection from the Champions League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied tonight's coupon and his best bet comes from the Champions League fixture between Liverpool and Galatasaray.

Wednesday's Football Bet of the Day

Under 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs Galatasaray

Champions League, 8pm

Galatasaray have frustrated Liverpool twice in this season's Champions League, claiming 1-0 victories over the Reds in the league phase and in last week's last-16 first leg.

The Turkish giants are still 2-1 outsiders to qualify from the tie but they are unlikely to roll over at Anfield.

Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Sunday was a real coupon-buster as Arne Slot's men failed to kick on after Dominik Szoboszlai's early free-kick.

And under 3.5 goals looks a decent price as Liverpool have been defending better in Europe than in the Premier League.

They won four of their last five league-phase matches to nil, including 1-0 victories over Real Madrid and Inter.

Galatasaray lost 2-0 at Manchester City on their last visit to England at the end of January and only three of their 11 Champions League games this term have produced over 3.5 goals.

Odds: 10-11 with bet365

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