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Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 10-11 selection from the Champions League
Our best bet for tonight comes from the Champions League fixture between Liverpool and Galatasaray
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster James Milton has studied tonight's coupon and his best bet comes from the Champions League fixture between Liverpool and Galatasaray.
Wednesday's Football Bet of the Day
Under 3.5 goals
Liverpool vs Galatasaray
Champions League, 8pm
Galatasaray have frustrated Liverpool twice in this season's Champions League, claiming 1-0 victories over the Reds in the league phase and in last week's last-16 first leg.
The Turkish giants are still 2-1 outsiders to qualify from the tie but they are unlikely to roll over at Anfield.
Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Sunday was a real coupon-buster as Arne Slot's men failed to kick on after Dominik Szoboszlai's early free-kick.
And under 3.5 goals looks a decent price as Liverpool have been defending better in Europe than in the Premier League.
They won four of their last five league-phase matches to nil, including 1-0 victories over Real Madrid and Inter.
Galatasaray lost 2-0 at Manchester City on their last visit to England at the end of January and only three of their 11 Champions League games this term have produced over 3.5 goals.
Odds: 10-11 with bet365
Read more football predictions:
Liverpool vs Galatasaray predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Barcelona vs Newcastle Bet Builder Predictions: James Milton has an 11-2 treble for Wednesday's big game at Camp Nou
Barcelona vs Newcastle predictions, team news, betting tips and odds
Champions League Acca Tips: Jamie Griffith has an 8-1 acca for Wednesday's matches
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