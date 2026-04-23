Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 10-11 selection from La Liga

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the fixture between Rayo Vallecano and Espanyol in La Liga.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, April 23

Both teams to score

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol

La Liga, 7pm

Espanyol won their last five La Liga matches last year but, remarkably, they are still waiting for a victory in 2026.

A 4-1 derby defeat at leaders Barcelona on April 11 stretched their winless streak to 14 matches and they are 11-4 to break their duck for the year at Rayo Vallecano.

Scoring goals is not a problem for Espanyol, however, so backing both teams to score looks a great bet on Thursday.

There have been goals at both ends in ten of Espanyol's last 11 matches in the Spanish top flight, including away trips to top-four teams Barca, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.

Four of Rayo Vallecano's last eight games have ended 1-1 and they showcased their attacking threat in 3-0 home wins over Atletico in February and Real Oviedo in March.

Odds: 10-11 with bet365

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