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Football Bet Of The Day: Jack Ogalbe has a 9-4 selection from the Premier League
Our best bet for Monday, May 4 comes from the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Jack Ogalbe has studied day's coupon and his best bet comes from the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.
Football Bet of the Day for Monday, May 4
Chelsea to win to nil
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
Premier League, 3pm
The Premier League have not done Nottingham Forest any favours by scheduling their trip to Chelsea for Monday afternoon, just over 72 hours before the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa.
Forest have a 1-0 advantage to protect against the Villans on Thursday, but with their league status not yet confirmed, Vitor Pereira has to decide whether to stick or twist at Stamford Bridge.
After another period of chaos resulting in Liam Rosenior's departure, Chelsea have had eight days to prepare for this fixture following last Sunday's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Leeds, allowing interim boss Calum McFarlane to settle into the role he will occupy until the end of the season.
Chelsea have failed to score in their last five Premier League outings but this time it might be Forest who are frustrated, with the Blues tipped to boost their European qualification hopes by recording a much-needed league victory.
Odds: 9-4 with bet365
Get more top tips from the Racing Post Sport team:
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Everton vs Man City predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Hearts vs Rangers predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Football accumulator tips for Monday, May 4
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