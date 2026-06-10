Football Bet Of The Day: Jack Ogalbe has a 5-2 selection from England's final World Cup warm-up match

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jack Ogalbe has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the international friendly fixture between England and Costa Rica.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, June 10

Harry Kane first goalscorer

England vs Costa Rica

International friendly, 9pm

England's first World Cup warm-up game looked like hard work as they struggled to overcome the lowest-ranked side at the 2026 World Cup, New Zealand, on Saturday.

Unfortunately, matches like that 1-0 win may be something Three Lions fans have to get used to given the summer conditions in North America, but the supporters can always rely on Harry Kane to make an impact.

Kane's first-half header made the difference against the Kiwis, and England's record scorer and captain is again expected to start against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Los Ticos failed to qualify for the World Cup and have named a young squad for their summer friendlies, previously losing 3-1 to Colombia on June 1.

With temperatures in Orlando again expected to exceed 30C, England are likely to face a deep-lying defence.

Long shots and set-pieces could provide their best chances in the early stages, so getting behind Kane to open the scoring again looks a shrewd move.

Odds: 5-2 with Paddy Power

Read more football predictions:

England vs Costa Rica predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Mexico vs South Africa World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Mexico vs South Africa World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds



Football accumulator tips for Wednesday, June 10: Back our acca at 5-1

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.