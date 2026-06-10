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Football Bet Of The Day: Jack Ogalbe has a 5-2 selection from England's final World Cup warm-up match
Our best bet for Wednesday, June 10 comes from the international friendly fixture between England and Costa Rica.
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Jack Ogalbe has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the international friendly fixture between England and Costa Rica.
Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, June 10
Harry Kane first goalscorer
England vs Costa Rica
International friendly, 9pm
England's first World Cup warm-up game looked like hard work as they struggled to overcome the lowest-ranked side at the 2026 World Cup, New Zealand, on Saturday.
Unfortunately, matches like that 1-0 win may be something Three Lions fans have to get used to given the summer conditions in North America, but the supporters can always rely on Harry Kane to make an impact.
Kane's first-half header made the difference against the Kiwis, and England's record scorer and captain is again expected to start against Costa Rica on Wednesday.
Los Ticos failed to qualify for the World Cup and have named a young squad for their summer friendlies, previously losing 3-1 to Colombia on June 1.
With temperatures in Orlando again expected to exceed 30C, England are likely to face a deep-lying defence.
Long shots and set-pieces could provide their best chances in the early stages, so getting behind Kane to open the scoring again looks a shrewd move.
Odds: 5-2 with Paddy Power
Read more football predictions:
England vs Costa Rica predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Mexico vs South Africa World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder
Mexico vs South Africa World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
Football accumulator tips for Wednesday, June 10: Back our acca at 5-1
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