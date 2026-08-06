Football Bet of the Day: Jack Ogalbe has a 17-10 selection from the Conference League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jack Ogalbe has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Conference League fixture between Ajax and Shelbourne.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, August 6

Ajax to win and over 4.5 goals

Ajax vs Shelbourne

Conference League, 7pm

This has been a summer of change at Ajax and the Amsterdammers made a winning start under new boss Michel by beating Vojvodina 4-1 both home and away in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

Their reward for that 8-2 success is a two-legged tie with League of Ireland side Shelbourne, who lost 1-0 at Waterford on Sunday.

That came after a 2-1 defeat away to Estonia's Kalju, having won the first leg 5-2.

Shels will try to keep this tie respectable ahead of next week's return match at Tolka Park, but they could struggle in Amsterdam.

Vojvodina, who look a superior side to Shelbourne, were outclassed by Ajax, and a goal-laden home victory is forecast on Thursday.

Odds: 17-10 with Paddy Power

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