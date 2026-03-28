Football Bet Of The Day: Ian Wilkerson has a 5-2 selection from Sunday's international friendlies

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied Sunday's coupon and his best bet comes from the international friendly between Colombia and France.

Sunday's Football Bet of the Day

France to win & both teams to score

Colombia vs France

Friendly, 8pm

France are heavily fancied for World Cup glory this summer having been denied on penalties by Argentina in Qatar four years ago, and they should be confident of beating Colombia after seven victories in their last eight matches.

Manager Didier Deschamps will end his 14-year spell in charge after this summer's tournament and will have a wealth of talent to choose from, while confidence will also be high after they beat Brazil on Thursday in the first game of their USA tour, despite playing most of the second half with ten men.

Beating Les Bleus will be a tough task for Colombia, but they should be expected to find the net after a 2-1 defeat to Croatia last week ended a 12-month unbeaten run.

They finished third in the tough CONMEBOL qualification, and with France conceding in both qualifiers against Iceland and in a 3-1 win in Azerbaijan, the South Americans can find the net in defeat.

Odds: 5-2 with bet365

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