Football Bet Of The Day: Ian Wilkerson has a 11-8 selection from the Premier League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied day's coupon and his best bet comes from the Premier fixture between Fulham and Newcastle.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, May 24

Newcastle to win

Fulham vs Newcastle

Premier League, 4pm

Newcastle fans have been brought down to earth this season after the joys of winning the EFL Cup and claiming Champions League qualification last year, but at least Eddie Howe's team look like putting in a strong end to the campaign.

The Magpies looked the part when they beat West Ham last week in a second consecutive home 3-1 win following an earlier success against highflying Brighton.

Those two results were punctuated by a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest and they could enjoy another success when they head to Fulham, who have scored just two goals in their last six matches.

The Cottagers have struggled to maintain intensity in the closing weeks and speculation about manager Marco Silva's future may not be helping.

It looks as if the Londoners are easing to the end of the season again and the Magpies can at least conclude with three points on the road.

Odds: 11-8 with Coral

Read more football predictions:

Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 6-1 acca for Sunday's Premier League action

Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 24: Back our acca at 13-1

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