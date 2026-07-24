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Football

Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has an even-money Finnish Veikkausliiga selection

Our best bet for Friday, July 24 comes from the Finnish Veikkausliiga fixture between Jaro and SJK

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Friday's action and his best bet comes from the Finnish Veikkausliiga fixture between Jaro and SJK. 

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, July 24

SJK

Jaro vs SJK
Veikkausliiga, 5pm

Jaro and SJK are struggling at the wrong end of the Finnish league but the visitors can pick up a big win in Jakobstad on Friday evening. 

Jaro collected a creditable 0-0 draw at home to Inter Turku last weekend, but Jens Karlsson's men allowed 23 efforts on goal in that contest and the result was a lot more palatable than the performance. 

Karlsson's side have conceded 32 goals in 16 Veikkausliiga games this season, and while SJK are no world-beaters, the defensive fragility of the home side is a major concern. 

Kerho have lost only two of their last five league games and they played pretty well when beating TPS 3-1 earlier this month. 

The visitors rate solid even-money shots.

Odds: Evs with bet365, Coral, Hills & Ladbrokes

Read more football predictions:


Friday's Betfred World Matchplay darts predictions, quarter-final betting tips and odds 

 Familiar foes Spain, France and England jostle for Euro 2028 favouritism 

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Racing Post Sport

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