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Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has an 11-4 selection from today's international coupon
Our best bet for Tuesday, June 2 comes from today's international fixture between Wales and Ghana at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Henry Hardwicke has studied today's international coupon and his best bet comes from the friendly contest between Wales and Ghana.
Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, June 2
Ghana to win
Wales vs Ghana
International, 7.45pm
Wales suffered penalty-shootout heartbreak in their bid to qualify for the World Cup and while Craig Bellamy has the Dragons moving in the right direction, motivation is unlikely to be peaking at the end of a grueling season.
Star attacker Harry Wilson has withdrawn from the squad plus Ben Davies and Connor Roberts have only just returned from injury, so Wales could also be a little short of quality in key positions on the pitch.
Ghana will meet England in their World Cup group and the Black Stars lost only one of their ten qualifying games.
Carlos Queiroz can call on a strong forward line, with Antoine Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Inaki Williams available for selection, and that should give Ghana enough firepower to down the Dragons in Cardiff.
Odds: 11-4 with Coral
Read more football predictions:
Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, June 2: Back our acca at 17-1
Wales vs Ghana predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
World Cup warm-ups: Expert predictions for Tuesday's international friendlies
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Published on inFootball
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