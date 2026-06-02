Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has an 11-4 selection from today's international coupon

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Henry Hardwicke has studied today's international coupon and his best bet comes from the friendly contest between Wales and Ghana.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, June 2

Ghana to win

Wales vs Ghana

International, 7.45pm

Wales suffered penalty-shootout heartbreak in their bid to qualify for the World Cup and while Craig Bellamy has the Dragons moving in the right direction, motivation is unlikely to be peaking at the end of a grueling season.

Star attacker Harry Wilson has withdrawn from the squad plus Ben Davies and Connor Roberts have only just returned from injury, so Wales could also be a little short of quality in key positions on the pitch.

Ghana will meet England in their World Cup group and the Black Stars lost only one of their ten qualifying games.

Carlos Queiroz can call on a strong forward line, with Antoine Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Inaki Williams available for selection, and that should give Ghana enough firepower to down the Dragons in Cardiff.

Odds: 11-4 with Coral

Read more football predictions:

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, June 2: Back our acca at 17-1

Wales vs Ghana predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

World Cup warm-ups: Expert predictions for Tuesday's international friendlies

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.