Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 7-4 selection from the Swedish Allsvenskan

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Monday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Swedish Allsvenskan fixture between Hacken and AIK.

Football Bet of the Day for Monday, July 27

AIK draw no bet

Hacken vs AIK

Swedish Allsvenskan, 6pm

AIK head for Hacken on Monday evening and the Stockholm side look good to at least avoid defeat.

Jose Riveiro’s men have returned from the break to beat Gothenburg 2-1, Mjallby 2-1 and GAIS 2-0. The victories over Gothenburg and Mjallby came on the road and AIK were clearly the superior side when downing GAIS at Nationalarenan last time out.

Hacken were 2-0 winners at Halmstads last Sunday, but that success came despite them having only two shots on target and the Wasps had previously conceded eight goals in 4-3 and 4-2 losses to Orgryte and Djurgarden.

The home side look short enough in this clash and AIK are best backed with the draw no bet.

Odds: 7-4 general

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