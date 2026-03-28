Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 17-10 selection from Saturday's League Two fixtures

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Saturday's coupon and his best bet comes from the League Two tie between Barnet and Cambridge.

Saturday's Football Bet of the Day

Barnet

Barnet vs Cambridge

League Two, 3pm

Barnet will need to beat Cambridge at the Hive if the Bees are to have a realistic chance of making the League Two playoffs, while the U's still have eyes on automatic promotion from the third tier.

It's been a frustrating season for Barnet, who are 15 points off Cambridge in the standings, but are actually putting up better expected-goals numbers than Neil Harris' side.

Dean Brennan’s men have been unable to put together a consistent run of victories this term, but they have lost only three of their last 12 league games at the Hive.

The north Londoners must be carrying plenty of confidence following last weekend's huge 3-1 win at high-flying MK Dons.

At 17-10, Barnet look to have been a little underrated by the market and the Bees can be backed to keep their top-seven dreams alive.

Odds: 17-10 with Coral & Ladbrokes

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