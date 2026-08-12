Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 9-5 selection from the Conference League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Conference League fixture between Katowice and Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, August 12

Hapoel Tel Aviv draw no bet

Katowice vs Hapoel Tel Aviv

Conference League third qualifying round second leg, 5pm

Hapoel Tel Aviv eased to a 2-0 victory over Katowice in the opening leg of their Conference League qualifier and they have every chance of extending the advantage on Polish soil.

Last Thursday's match took place in neutral Hungary but the lack of home advantage did not seem to affect Hapoel, who raced into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes and never looking like relinquishing the advantage.

Hapoel reached this stage with an impressive 4-2 aggregate triumph over Ludogorets and it is possible that their victory margin over Katowice could be even wider.

Katowice overcame Slovakian outfit MSK Zilina in the last round, winning 4-3 on aggregate after atoning for a 2-1 first leg loss.

However, the Polish outfit know they face a step up in class against Hapoel, who look overpriced to complete a swift win double.

Odds: 9-5 with Hills

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