Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 7-2 selection from Europa League qualifying

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Europa League third qualifying round second-leg fixture between Pafos and Red Bull Salzburg.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, August 13

Pafos to qualify

Pafos vs Red Bull Salzburg

Europa League third qualifying round second leg, 6pm Thursday

Pafos lost 1-0 away to Red Bull Salzburg in the opening leg of their Europa League third qualifying-round tie, but they have every chance of turning things around in the return match at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol.

Recovery missions are nothing new for Pafos, who lost 2-0 away to Hajduk Split in the previous round before storming back to clinch a 4-2 aggregate success.

And the Cypriot side should not be too fearful of RB Salzburg, who came third in last season's Austrian Bundesliga.

Pafos participated in last season's Champions League league phase and achieved notable home wins over Villarreal (1-0) and Slavia Prague (4-1).

They have accumulated plenty of European experience and look overpriced to come through an evenly balanced tie.

Odds: 7-2 with Paddy Power

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