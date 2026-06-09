Football Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs has a 15-8 draw-no-bet selection from Tuesday's international friendly matches

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Tuesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the international friendly fixture between DR Congo and Chile.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, June 9

Chile draw no bet

DR Congo vs Chile

International friendly, 4pm

Chile are undergoing a rebuild after missing out on a place at the 2026 World Cup and they can complete their summer schedule with a victory over DR Congo in Orleans, France.

The match serves as the last World Cup warm-up contest for DR Congo, who are returning to the biggest stage for the first time since 1974.

But the key objectives for them will be to get minutes into several players while reducing the risk of injuries.

If the African side are slightly below their normal levels they could be punished by a youthful Chilean outfit, who have shown signs of promise over the last eight months.

Chile have won four of their last six fixtures and were far from disgraced in Saturday's 2-1 loss away to Portugal.

They have an easier task against the Leopards and have a reasonable chance of registering a victory.

Odds: 15-8 with Paddy Power

Read more football predictions:

80-page World Cup pullout free with Tuesday's Racing Post

England reaction: 'Tuchel must prioritise World Cup starting line-up in final warm-up fixture with Costa Rica

'Got, got, need: How late allegiance switches could have a big impact at the World Cup



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