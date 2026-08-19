Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 13-8 Champions League selection

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Champions League playoff round, first leg fixture between NEC Nijmegen and Bodo/Glimt.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, August 19th

Bodo/Glimt

NEC Nijmegen vs Bodo/Glimt

Champions League playoff-round first leg, 8pm Wednesday

Norwegian trailblazers Bodo/Glimt have made a huge impact on the European scene over the last couple of seasons and they can take a step towards the Champions League league phase by defeating Dutch opponents NEC Nijmegen in the opening leg of their playoff round tie.

Valuable European experience has been gathered by Bodo/Glimt, who reached the semi-finals in the 2024-25 Europa League and the round of 16 in last season's Champions League.

And Kjetil Knutsen's side overcame a tough first obstacle in qualifying this season by winning 6-5 on aggregate against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

NEC caught the eye in the last round with their 2-1 aggregate triumph over Olympiakos.

However, the Eredivisie outfit face a trickier test against the Norwegian leaders and may struggle to avoid a home defeat.

Odds: 13-8 with Paddy Power

Read more football predictions:

Celtic vs LASK predictions, 5-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Champions League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Bodo/Glimt to put one foot in the league phase

Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 19: Back our acca at 12-1

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