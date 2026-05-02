Football Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs has a 13-8 selection from the Premier League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Saturday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Premier League fixture between Newcastle and Brighton.

Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, May 2

Brighton

Newcastle vs Brighton

Premier League, 3pm

Brighton are up to sixth in the Premier League after taking 13 points from their last five matches and they can continue their push for European qualification with a win over struggling Newcastle.

A continental adventure is looking increasingly likely for the Seagulls, who have had 11 days to bask in the glow of their superb 3-0 victory at home to Chelsea.

Fabian Hurzeler's side were far too strong for the Blues and they should fancy their chances against Newcastle, who have tumbled down the table after losing their last four league matches.

Home advantage has been a big deal for Newcastle in recent seasons, but the Magpies were second-best against Sunderland and Bournemouth at St James' Park recently – losing 2-1 to both – and they could struggle to cope with Brighton, who are attractively priced to register their 14th win of the league campaign.

Odds: 13-8 with Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Get top football accumulator tips from the Racing Post:

Football accumulator tips for Saturday

Ian Wilkerspn has a 13-2 BTTS acca for Saturday's action

Championship: Read our 9-1 fourfold for the final day of the second tier

Matthew Ireland has 17-2 acca for Saturday's European matches

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