Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 27-10 selection from the Conference League

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Conference League fixture between Strasbourg and Rayo Vallecano.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, May 7

Draw

Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano

Conference League, 8pm

Crystal Palace are hot favourites to book their place in the Conference League final following a 3-1 first-leg win over Shakhtar Donetsk but Thursday's other semi-final is more finely balanced.

Rayo Vallecano take a 1-0 lead to Strasbourg after a header from their Brazilian striker Alemao header settled a tight first leg in Spain.

Neither team created many clear chances and another low-scoring contest is expected so the 90-minute draw looks a tempting price.

The onus is on Gary O'Neil's Strasbourg side to attack but confidence is low in the home camp after a run of five defeats in seven matches.

They failed to score in four of those losses, including last month's home games against Rennes and Nice.

Rayo Vallecano, targeting a maiden European final appearance, have won three of their last four matches to nil and the exception was a 3-3 La Liga draw at home to Real Sociedad.

Odds: 27-10 with Coral and Ladbrokes

Now read our previews of Thursday's European semi-finals:

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest | Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar | Freiburg vs Braga | Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.