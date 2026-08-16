Football Bet of the Day: James Milton has a 20-23 selection from the Eredivisie

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Sunday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Eredivisie fixture between Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, August 16

Under 3.5 goals

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles

Eredivisie, 1.30pm

Go Ahead Eagles kicked off their Eredivisie campaign with a comprehensive 4-1 home victory over Willem II in which they had ten shots on target to their visitors' one.

However, their second game of the season should be far more testing as last season's runners-up Feyenoord are 2-5 to defeat Go Ahead on Sunday.

Under 3.5 goals is an attractive bet given both teams' defensive displays in their opening fixtures.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has returned to coach Feyenoord this season, replacing Robin van Persie, and his second spell at the club started with a 1-0 derby win at Sparta Rotterdam.

Feyenoord goalkeeper Tjark Ernst did not have to make a save and Go Ahead competed well in last term's league meetings with the Rotterdam giants.

They won November's home fixture 2-1 and lost 1-0 at Feyenoord in February, standing firm with ten men for 75 minutes before conceding an injury-time penalty.

Odds: 23-20 with BoyleSports

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