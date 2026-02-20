Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has an even-money selection from the Bundesliga

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied Friday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Bundesliga fixture between Mainz and Hamburg.

Friday's Football Bet of the Day

Mainz to win

Mainz vs Hamburg

Bundesliga , 7.30pm

Mainz have made up for lost time in the Bundesliga, easing relegation fears with three wins in their last four games, and they can continue on the upward trajectory at home to Hamburg.

Having underwhelmed at the start of the campaign, Mainz showed signs of life as they booked their place in the last 16 of the Conference League, and last season's sixth-placed finish in the Bundesliga was further evidence that they were capable of better.

And that is how it has panned out, with Mainz losing only two of their last 11 matches, which includes holding Bayern to a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena and triumphing 2-1 away at Leipzig.

Hamburg are unbeaten in five but they have won only once in ten attempts on the road and Mainz, seeking a fourth straight home league victory, have their tails up.

Odds: Evs general

