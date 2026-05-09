Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has an 11-8 selection from La Liga

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied day's coupon and his best bet comes from the La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, May 10

Barcelona to win & both teams to score

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

La Liga, live on Premier Sports 1 at 8pm

Avoiding defeat would be enough to see Barcelona crowned La Liga champions but the Catalan giants will be keen to do so in style and they can record a convincing El Clasico success.

Barca have won all 17 home games in La Liga this season and this is not a bad time to be hosting arch rivals Real Madrid, who are still weakened by injuries.

Hansi Flick’s side got the better of Real in a 3-2 victory to land the Spanish Super Cup in January and they have been a model of consistency, winning ten successive league matches.

Real Madrid, in stark contrast, have won just two of their last seven matches and would have realised their fate for some time.

However, Los Blancos are still blessed with an array of attacking talent and they have scored in each of their last 12 matches, so should be confident of getting on the scoresheet with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior leading the charge.

Both teams have scored in nine of the last ten meetings and Barcelona have kept only three clean sheets in their last 11 outings, so they may have to score a couple to get over the winning line.

Odds: 11-8 general

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