Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has an 11-10 selection from Serie A

Football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied Sunday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Serie A fixture between Fiorentina and Parma.

Sunday's Football Bet of the Day

Parma or draw double chance

Fiorentina vs Parma

Serie A, 2pm

The Conference League, a competition that Fiorentina have made the final of in two of the last three seasons, will be top priority and Thursday's visit from Rakow could be a distraction for Paolo Vanoli's side.

The Viola are languishing down in 16th in the Serie A table following last weekend's 3-0 humbling at Udinese and they have won only one of their last six matches at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, something which should provide visiting Parma with plenty of hope.

Parma are nine points above Fiorentina in the Serie A standings and they are in a purple patch of form, having reeled off three straight wins over Bologna, Verona and Milan prior to their latest 1-1 draw with Cagliari.

The Crociati showed defensive discipline in recent 1-0 away wins at European hopefuls Bologna and second-placed Milan and, having lost only one of their last eight league games on the road which also includes a goalless draw at Napoli, they should have nothing to fear.

Odds: 11-10 bet365

