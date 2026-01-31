Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has a 7-5 selection from La Liga

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Sunday's Football Bet of the Day

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad

La Liga, 8pm

Real Sociedad edged past Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in San Sebastian in November and the reverse fixture at the San Mames Stadium promises to be another thrilling encounter.

Both teams have work to do to make their presence felt on the European places in La Liga and that may ensure the shackles are off in pursuit of claiming the bragging rights.

Athletic Bilbao's recent matches have been littered with goals. Ernesto Valverde's side crashed out of the Champions League following Wednesday's 3-2 defeat at home to Sporting and that came hot on the heels of a 2-1 defeat at Sevilla.

That means both teams have scored in seven of Bilbao's last eight matches and five of their last six fixtures have featured at least five goals.

Real Sociedad are finding some form, having gone seven matches unbeaten, but both teams have scored in their last eight games to suggest that this could be a free-scoring derby duel.

Odds: 7-5 with bet365

