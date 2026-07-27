Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has a 5-6 selection from Champions League qualifying

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied day's coupon and his best bet comes from the Champions League qualifier between Hearts and Sturm Graz.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, July 28

Hearts

Hearts vs Sturm Graz

Champions League qualifying, 7.45pm

Qualification looks beyond Hearts following last week's no-show against Sturm Graz, who ran out emphatic 4-0 winners to put themselves firmly in the driving seat.

However, the scoreline flattered the Austrians, who edged the shot count 20-19 and conceded 12 corners as Hearts failed to make the most of their chances.

It could be a different story at Tynecastle, though, as Hearts won 15 and drew four of their 19 home league matches last season.

Some key players have departed, along with manager Derek McInnes following his switch to Rangers, but new boss Wouter Vrancken will be keen to create an impression and should still take this fixture seriously despite the precarious position that they find themselves in.

The Austrian visitors made the Europa League last season but they lost all four away games in the league phase and that includes a 2-1 loss at Celtic, who beat Hearts on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign to pip the Jambos to the Scottish title.

Odds: 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Read more from the Racing Post Sport team:

Market Movers: Jamie Griffith looks at the biggest odds changes in the Premier League and EFL ante-post markets

Champions League qualifying: Hearts can gain some compensation

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, July 28

The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants can walk tall at Headingley

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.