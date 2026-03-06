Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has a 23-10 selection from La Liga

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied day's coupon and his best bet comes from the La Liga fixture between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid.

Friday's Football Bet of the Day

Celta Vigo to win

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid

La Liga, 8pm

Back-to-back defeats for Real Madrid against Osasuna and Getafe has left Barcelona in pole position in the La Liga title race and Celta Vigo, having won six of their last seven at home, have every right to be smelling blood.

Celta Vigo won 2-0 on their trip to the Bernabeu in December and they may have no better chance to follow up with Alvaro Arbeloa's side severely depleted by injury and suspension.

Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to Getafe on Monday came at a bigger cost as Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono picked up suspensions while David Alaba limped off through injury.

With Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos and Eder Militao already on the treatment table, Arbeloa may have to get inventive with his team selection and will be relying on the influence of Vinicius Junior.

Celta have lost only two of their last 16 matches, finding themselves sixth in La Liga as well as in the last 16 of the Europa League, and are more than good enough to capitalise on a fortuitous opportunity.

Odds: 23-10 Coral

