Football Bet of the Day: Aaron Ashley has a 20-21 Premier League betting tip

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied day's coupon and his best bet comes from the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Coventry.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, August 21

Arsenal to win & under 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs Coventry

Premier League, 8pm

Arsenal's title defence begins at home to one of the Premier League's new boys in Coventry and it should be routine work for the champions.

Arsenal conceded only 27 goals on their way to claiming silverware last season, with Gunners goalkeeper David Raya keeping 19 clean sheets, and that shows the difficulty that Coventry may face in trying to break them down, especially with some key attacking players expected to be missing.

Mikel Arteta's men have the ability to control matches when in the ascendancy and, while they were 3-0 winners against Manchester City in last weekend's Community Shield, they may settle for a narrow victory at home to the Sky Blues.

Arsenal opened the 2025-26 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Manchester United and 20 of their 26 league wins last season featured three goals or fewer.

Odds: 20-21 with BoyleSports

Read more football predictions:

Arsenal vs Coventry predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Hull City vs Manchester United predictions, 9-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Brentford vs Tottenham predictions, 11-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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