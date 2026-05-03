Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has a 10-11 selection from Ligue 1

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied day's coupon and his best bet comes from the Ligue 1 fixture between Lyon and Rennes.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, May 3

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

Lyon vs Rennes

Ligue 1, 7.45pm

Lyon started the weekend third in Ligue 1 but they are only one point ahead of fifth-placed Rennes so this is a fixture of great significance in the battle to record the highest possible finishing position.

Both teams have risen to the challenge in recent weeks, with Lyon on a three-game winning run which includes a 2-1 victory at Paris St-Germain and Rennes seeking a fifth straight success.

Les Gones overcame Auxerre 3-2 at home last weekend and another high-scoring clash looks on the cards against their in-form visitors, who have won eight of their last ten league fixtures.

Rennes have won four away games on the spin and they have scored at least three goals in each of those successes, the latest of which was a 3-0 victory at Strasbourg.

However, Franck Haise's side won 4-3 at Brest in their away game prior to that and keeping Lyon at bay on their own patch is a tall order.

Rennes won September's reverse fixture 3-1 and these two tend to bring out the best in one another, with both teams scoring in matches featuring at least three goals in seven of their last nine rivalries.

Odds: 10-11 with bet365

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