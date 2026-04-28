Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 10-11 selection from League One

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied day's coupon and his best bet comes from the League One fixture between Peterborough and Mansfield.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, April 28

Mansfield draw no bet

Peterborough vs Mansfield

League One, 7.45pm

A point against Mansfield will secure Peterborough’s League One status and while that will give Posh plenty of motivation, keeping the Stags at bay is easier said than done.

Despite being mired in mid-table and having little to play for, Mansfield have been excellent of late, losing just one of their last 11 games.

The Stags have been especially impressive on their travels, routing Huddersfield 4-1 and landing an eye-catching 1-0 win at Stockport on their last two awaydays.

That should have the alarm bells ringing Peterborough and it is hard to have much faith in a side who have gone seven games without a win.

Mansfield are good value for the win, although Posh could settle for a point so the draw-no-bet option looks a wiser punt.

Odds: 10-11 with BoyleSports

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