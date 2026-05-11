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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Tuesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the fixture between Real Betis and Elche in La Liga.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, May 12

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score

Real Betis vs Elche

La Liga, 7pm

Real Betis remain on course for Europa League qualification in La Liga despite letting slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Betis are odds-on to bank three points at home to Elche on Tuesday but backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score looks a better bet.

The visitors have escaped from the relegation zone thanks to a run of four wins in seven games, including a 3-2 home victory over Champions League semi-finalists Atletico Madrid.

Since the turn of the year, both teams have scored in 16 of Elche's 19 matches in all competitions and their away fixtures tend to produce plenty of action.

Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score was a winning bet on eight of their last nine road trips and Tuesday's hosts Betis failed to score in only four of their 35 league games this term.

Odds: 23-20 with Coral and Ladbrokes

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Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, May 12: Back our acca at 13-1

Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 23-20 selection from La Liga

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