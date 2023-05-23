Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 24: In-form Atletico Madrid feature in 12-1 acca
James Milton's football fourfold pays out at 12-1 with Hills
Premier League champions Manchester City travel to a Brighton side set to finish in the top six on Wednesday and there are also some crucial fixtures at both ends of the table in La Liga.
Racing Post football tipster James Milton has picked out four selections, three from the Spanish top flight and one from the Premier League clash at the Amex Stadium, in an accumulator that pays more than 12-1.
All bets must be placed by 6.30pm on Wednesday.
Wednesday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Villarreal to beat Cadiz
Brighton or draw double chance v Manchester City
Real Betis to beat Getafe
Atletico Madrid to beat Espanyol
Click to add James Milton's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 12-1
Villarreal v Cadiz
Villarreal have won four of their last five matches in La Liga, scoring 15 goals during that run, and they should have too much attacking quality for lowly visitors Cadiz.
Brighton v Manchester City
After sealing the Premier League title, Manchester City's focus is now on the FA Cup and Champions League finals so they are worth opposing at sixth-placed Brighton, who have already beaten Manchester United and Arsenal this month.
Real Betis v Getafe
Real Betis have won four of their last seven home games, also drawing 0-0 with top-four clubs Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, while Getafe have lost their last four away matches, scoring just once.
Espanyol v Atletico Madrid
Espanyol are scrapping hard for their top-flight survival but they face an Atletico Madrid side brimming with confidence after 14 wins in their last 18 league matches and 16 goals in their last five.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport