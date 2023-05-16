Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 17: Citizens should be too slick for Real Madrid

The mouthwatering Champions League semi-final second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid is the highlight of Wednesday's football action but there are also some crucial playoff fixtures in England and Scotland.

Racing Post tipster James Milton has picked out his best bets from the Champions League, the English and Scottish playoffs, and the Turkish Super Lig in a fourfold which pays 11-1.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Adana Demirspor to beat Fatih Karagumruk

Airdrie to beat Hamilton

Middlesbrough to beat Coventry

Manchester City to beat Real Madrid

Fatih Karagumruk v Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor are flying in the Turkish Super Lig, winning their last five matches and scoring 19 goals in the process, so they should be backed to see off hosts Fatih Karagumruk.

Airdrie v Hamilton

Airdrie swaggered into the Scottish Championship playoff final thanks to a 7-2 aggregate win over Falkirk and, after eight victories in their last 11, they can earn a first-leg lead against Hamilton.

Middlesbrough v Coventry

These teams drew on the final day of the Championship regular season and in the first leg of their playoff semi-final but Middlesbrough can make the most of home advantage against a Coventry side who struggled on the road this term.

Manchester City v Real Madrid

Manchester City have won ten of their last 11 home Champions League matches, thumping RB Leipzig 7-0 and Bayern Munich 3-0 in the last two, and they can see off heavyweight rivals Real Madrid.

