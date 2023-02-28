Football accumulator tips for Wednesday March 1: Pacesetters Arsenal involved in 4-1 acca

As well as a double helping of Premier League action, featuring Arsenal and Liverpool, there are four FA Cup fifth-round ties taking place on Wednesday night.

Fresh from their EFL Cup final triumph, Manchester United entertain West Ham in an all-Premier League affair while Tottenham travel to Championship highflyers Sheffield United. Here is a look at our best fourfold from Wednesday's matches.

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Burnley to beat Fleetwood

Arsenal to beat Everton

Manchester United to beat West Ham

Both teams to score in Liverpool v Wolves

Burnley v Fleetwood

Burnley have been unstoppable in the Championship this season, losing only two of their 34 league matches, and it is hard to see anything other than a win for the Clarets when they host League One side Fleetwood in the FA Cup.

Arsenal v Everton

Sean Dyche's Everton tenure began with a win over Arsenal at Goodison Park but the Gunners can get their revenge when the sides reconvene at the Emirates, where Mikel Arteta's side have won eight of their 11 league contests this season.

Manchester United v West Ham

Victory over Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on Sunday was Manchester United's fourth in their last five matches in all competitions and they can continue their impressive run under Erik ten Hag with an FA Cup win over strugglers West Ham.

Liverpool v Wolves

These sides have already faced each other three times in all competitions in 2023 and, while a result is difficult to pin down, there should be goals with Liverpool having failed to score in only one of their 11 league contests at Anfield this term.

