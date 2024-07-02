Football accumulator tips for Wednesday 3 July: Back our 9-2 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

With the European Championships breaking away until Friday, our attention switches Stateside to the MLS, where there are ten fixtures taking place through the early hours of Wednesday. Our fourfold pays out at 9-2 with Betfair.



Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.

All bets must be placed by 12.30am on Wednesday night.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

New York City to beat Montreal

Both teams to score in New England Revolution vs Atlanta United

St Louis City to beat San Jose Earthquakes

Real Salt Lake to beat Houston Dynamo

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

New York City vs Montreal

New York City sit fifth in the Eastern Conference and, having won three of their last four at home, they should be confident of accounting for Montreal. Impact are five places below the Bronx Blues in the Eastern and they have taken only two points from their last eight road trips.

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United

Both teams have scored in the last five meetings between these sides and this should be another high-octane affair. Hosts Revolution have managed only one clean sheet in eight while the net has bulged at both ends in five of Atlanta's last six.

St Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes have lost 15 of their 20 games in the MLS and, having taken only one point from their last eight outings, they are worth opposing at St Louis City. The hosts are also in need of a win but their recent performances have been filled with a lot more promise.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo

Real Salt Lake have been successful in six of their nine home games in the MLS this season and they should be able to build on that against Houston Dynamo, who have won only one of their last five on the road.

Get £50 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOG .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).

Get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Visit Betfair for further T&Cs

Betfair 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.