PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 20: Back our double at 5-1 with bet365

Want top football acca tips for Tuesday's matches? Joe Casey's double pays out at 5-1 with bet365

After their dramatic FA Cup triumph on Saturday, Crystal Palace are back in Premier League action against Wolves while a key clash in the race for Champions League football sees defeated finalists Manchester City hosting Bournemouth.

Football tipster Joe Casey has analysed both games and picked out a double, which pays out at 5-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Tuesday. Click the link below to add directly to your bet365 betslip.

Haven't got a bet365 account? Click here to sign up and claim £30 in FREE BETS

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Matheus Cunha to score at any time @ 8-5 with bet365

Bournemouth or draw double chance vs Manchester City @ 13-8 with bet365

Total odds: @ 5-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Crystal Palace vs Wolves

Matheus Cunha is likely to be nearing the end of his time at Wolves but he could leave on a high with a goal against Crystal Palace. The Brazilian has 15 Premier League goals this season and has netted twice in his last three games against the Eagles.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth have been impressive this season, particularly on the road where they have lost just one of their last 13 games. They are fancied to take at least a point from this clash with a Manchester City side still reeling from Saturday's FA Cup final defeat.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Manchester City vs Bournemouth predictions, betting tips and odds: Cherries can pick up at least a point 

Crystal Palace vs Wolves predictions, betting tips and odds: Eagles may ease off following FA Cup success 

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

