Football accumulator tips for Tuesday July 29: Back our acca at 9-1 with bet365

There are five Champions League second-leg matches taking place in the second round of qualifying on Tuesday, with Copenhagen, Red Star Belgrade and Slovan Bratislava the three biggest names in action.

Top football tipster Aaron Ashley has picked out a four-fold which pays out at 8-1

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Dynamo Kiev to win to nil vs Hamrun Spartans @ 8-11 with bet365



Copenhagen to beat Drita @ 21-50 with bet365



Red Star Belgrade to win & under 3.5 goals vs Lincoln Red Imps @ 7-5 with bet365



Slovan Bratislava or draw double chance vs Zrinjski Mostar @ 8-11 with bet365

Total odds: @ 9.16-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans

Dynamo Kyiv put Hamrun to the sword with a 3-0 win in Malta last week and a similar outcome can be expected on neutral soil in Lublin. Dynamo Kyiv limited Hamrun to just four shots, none of which hit the target, while the visitors were beaten 2-0 in the away leg against Lithuanian side Zalgiris in the previous qualifying round.

Drita vs Copenhagen

Copenhagen appear to have matters in hand after their 2-0 victory in last week's home assignment but they can complete the job in style by franking that form in Kosovo. The Danish champions are now an established European outfit and have already won the opening two league games of their title defence against Viborg and Velje.

Red Star Belgrade vs Lincoln Red Imps

Having been involved in the league phase of last season's Champions League, Red Star Belgrade will have high hopes of reaching that stage of the competition again. Ten-man Red Star edged to a 1-0 win in the opening leg in Gibraltar and, while they will be expected to come out on top much easier at home, the Lincoln Red Imps are plucky in defence and are capable of keeping things respectable.

Zrinjski Mostar vs Slovan Bratislava

Slovan Bratislava are in an excellent position after their 4-0 dismantling of Zrinjski Mostar in Slovakia and they can avoid defeat in the return trip in Bosnia. The visitors were out of their depth in the league phase of last season's Champions League, but they did score in defeats on away trips to Atletico Madrid, Bayern and Celtic and in the opening leg Zrinjski failed to register a single shot on target.

