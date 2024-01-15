Football accumulator tips for Tuesday January 16: Back the Blues in 14-1 acca

A varied midweek mix includes a bunch of FA Cup third round replays and fixtures from League One, League Two and the National League.

Eastleigh and Newport contest the right to advance to an FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Manchester United, while Barnsley's quest for League One promotion continues with a home match against struggling Carlisle.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Barnsley to beat Carlisle

Birmingham to beat Hull

Newport to beat Eastleigh

Southend to beat Wealdstone

Barnsley v Carlisle

Promotion-chasing Barnsley are unbeaten in nine League One matches and they should sweep aside second-bottom Carlisle, who have been defeated on seven of their last eight road trips.

Birmingham v Hull

Birmingham have demonstrated an instant improvement under their new manager, Tony Mowbray, and they can advance to the FA Cup fourth round by defeating injury-hit Hull at St Andrew's.

Eastleigh v Newport

League Two Newport are on a five-game unbeaten run and are likely to be too strong for National League hosts Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium.

Southend v Wealdstone

National League playoff hopefuls Southend have won nine of 13 home league games and they should add another three points against mid-table Wealdstone, who have taken just eight points on their travels.

