Football accumulator tips for Tuesday April 25: Back Burnley in 9-1 acca

Burnley get another chance to secure the Championship title when they take on bitter rivals Blackburn at Ewood Park and League One strugglers Oxford are bidding to end a 17-game winless run at home to mid-table Cheltenham as part of a busy Tuesday night.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Oxford to beat Cheltenham

Crewe or draw double chance v Grimsby

Woking to beat FC Halifax

Burnley to beat Blackburn

Oxford v Cheltenham

Oxford are perched just above the League One drop zone after a 17-game winless run but they can claim a massive three points at home to Cheltenham, who are assured of third tier safety.

Grimsby v Crewe

Crewe have won three of their last five League Two fixtures and they can take at least a point away to Grimsby, who have triumphed in just five of 21 home league games.

Woking v FC Halifax

Woking need six points from two games to clinch a top-three finish in the National League and they can clear the first obstacle by defeating mid-table FC Halifax at Laithwaite Community Stadium.

Blackburn v Burnley

Blackburn have conceded injury-time equalisers in recent 1-1 draws at home to Coventry and away to Preston and their Championship playoff hopes could be further damaged by local rivals Burnley, who are likely to secure the win they need to clinch the title.

