Football accumulator tips for Thursday May 25: Choose Chelsea in 35-1 acca

Manchester United are hoping to seal Champions League qualification by taking at least a point at home to Chelsea, and Osasuna have a top-half La Liga finish in their sights as they prepare to host Athletic Bilbao.

Winterthur v FC Zurich

FC Zurich have been much improved in the second half of the Swiss Super League season and can win away to relegation-threatened Winterthur, who have lost five of their last six fixtures.

Lugano v Young Boys

Champions Young Boys have dominated the Swiss top flight this season and they can prevail away to third-placed Lugano, who are 20 points beneath them.

Manchester United v Chelsea

Chelsea have had a poor season but they have drawn their last five league fixtures against Manchester United and can avoid defeat against the Red Devils, who need just one more point to clinch Champions League qualification.

Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao

Nine of Osasuna's 13 La Liga wins have come in Pamplona and home advantage could help them see off Athletic Bilbao, who have lost three of their last five fixtures.

