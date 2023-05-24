Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Thursday May 25: Choose Chelsea in 35-1 acca

Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 35-1 with bet365

Manchester United are hoping to seal Champions League qualification by taking at least a point at home to Chelsea, and Osasuna have a top-half La Liga finish in their sights as they prepare to host Athletic Bilbao.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 35-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Thursday.

Thursday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

FC Zurich to beat Winterthur

Young Boys to beat Lugano

Chelsea or draw against Manchester United

Osasuna to beat Athletic Bilbao

Winterthur v FC Zurich

FC Zurich have been much improved in the second half of the Swiss Super League season and can win away to relegation-threatened Winterthur, who have lost five of their last six fixtures.

Lugano v Young Boys

Champions Young Boys have dominated the Swiss top flight this season and they can prevail away to third-placed Lugano, who are 20 points beneath them.

Manchester United v Chelsea

Chelsea have had a poor season but they have drawn their last five league fixtures against Manchester United and can avoid defeat against the Red Devils, who need just one more point to clinch Champions League qualification.

Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao

Nine of Osasuna's 13 La Liga wins have come in Pamplona and home advantage could help them see off Athletic Bilbao, who have lost three of their last five fixtures.

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 24 May 2023Last updated 17:29, 24 May 2023
