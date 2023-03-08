Football accumulator tips for Thursday March 9: Juventus to anchor 6-1 acca

After an enthralling knockout round, the Europa League and Europa Conference League both reach the last-16 stage on Thursday, with Manchester United, West Ham and Arsenal all in action.

Joe Casey has picked out an accumulator from the night's first-leg fixture, which pays out at 6-1.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.

Racing Post football expert Joe has picked:

Both teams to score in Manchester United v Real Betis

Fiorentina to beat Sivasspor

Lech Poznan to beat Djurgarden

Juventus to beat Freiburg

Manchester United v Real Betis

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool and both teams are fancied to get on the scoresheet in this one. Both teams have scored in five of Real Betis' last six league matches.

Fiorentina v Sivasspor

Fiorentina have recorded six European wins on the bounce, including an impressive 7-2 aggregate win over Braga in the last round of the Europa Conference League, and they should have far too much for a Sivasspor side fighting relegation in Turkey.

Lech Poznan v Djurgarden

Lech Poznan got the better of Bodo/Glimt last time out and they are a more formidable opponent than Djurgarden, who will also be rusty after playing just three competitive matches since November.

Juventus v Freiburg

Freiburg have been poor travellers this season, losing three of their last five road trips in the Bundesliga and conceding 14 goals in the process. Take Juventus for a first-leg lead.

