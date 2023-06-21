Football accumulator tips for Thursday June 22: Oppose England in 17-1 acca

The 2023 European Under-21 Championship continues on Thursday with another four group stage matches, including England's opener against the Czech Republic and Israel's daunting fixture against reigning champions Germany.

Czech Republic Under-21 v England Under-21

England bowed out at the group stage of the 2021 European Under-21 Championship and they could be denied a winning start to this summer's tournament by the Czech Republic, who finished just three points below the Young Lions in qualifying.

Germany Under-21 v Israel Under-21

Reigning champions Germany won nine of ten games in qualifying and should start off their summer with a success over Israel, who have reached the finals for the first time since 2013.

Switzerland Under-21 v Norway Under-21

Switzerland came a close second to the Netherlands in qualifying and they look slightly stronger than Group D rivals Norway, who are making only their third appearance at the finals.

France Under-21 v Italy Under-21

France have not been crowned European Under-21 champions since 1988 but they have taken a strong squad to Romania and can kick off with a victory over five-time winners Italy at Cluj Arena.

