Football accumulator tips for Thursday June 1: Twente to kick start 10-1 acca

Thursday sees a number of playoff first legs across Europe, with the domestic action coming in the shape of Partick Thistle's clash with Ross County as they vie for a place in the Scottish Premiership next season.

There is also action from the Netherlands and Germany and Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has picked out a 10-1 acca from the night's fixture list.

All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Twente to beat Heerenveen

Stuttgart to beat Hamburg

Utrecht to beat Sparta Rotterdam

Over 2.5 goals in Partick Thistle v Ross County

Click to add Joe Casey's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays over 10-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Heerenveen v Twente

Twente finished 18 points ahead of Heerenveen and with a 45-goal superior goal difference than their opponents. The visitors had the best defensive record in the Eredivisie and look a solid proposition for an away win.

Stuttgart v Hamburg

Stuttgart have lost just two of their last eight league games and can claim the early advantage in this Bundesliga playoff with a home success against Hamburg, who may be reeling after missing out on automatic promotion in dramatic fashion at the weekend.

Utrecht v Sparta Rotterdam

Utrecht have won 13 of their last 14 meetings with Sparta Rotterdam and look in a good position to add to that tally after winning five of their last seven games in the regular Eredivisie season.

Partick Thistle v Ross County

There have been 40 goals in the last ten Partick Thistle games and they look unlikely to abandon their entertaining ways in this clash, so back over 2.5 goals to land in this one.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport