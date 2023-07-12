Football accumulator tips for Thursday July 13: Derry City to boost 8-1 acca

Qualifying for the Europa Conference League continues on Thursday evening with a number of British and Irish teams in action on the continent.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Champion has scoured the coupon and picked out four selections for a Thursday fourfold which pays 8-1.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Thursday

Thursday Europa Conference League accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Dundalk to beat Magpies

FK Panevezys to beat Milsami

Derry City to beat HB Torshavn

FC Vaduz to beat Neman Grodno

Magpies v Dundalk

Dundalk have competed at a decent level in Europe in recent seasons and while they might not be the League of Ireland force of old, they face Gibraltarian club Magpies having won four of their last six matches.

FK Panevezys v Milsami

Panevezys are leading the Lithuanian standings with 52 points from 21 matches and they should establish a comfortable first-leg lead over Milsami, who finished fourth in last season's Moldovan top flight.

HB Torshavn v Derry City

The timing of the fixture favours Derry, who should be match sharp and confident after strengthening their top-three position in the League of Ireland with last Friday's 2-1 victory at home to Sligo Rovers.

FC Vaduz v Neman Grodno

FC Vaduz are currently playing in Switzerland's second tier but the Liechtenstein club were good enough to qualify for the group stage last season and they can take down Belarus's Neman Grodno.

