Football accumulator tips for Thursday, January 4: Barca to bring home 9-2 acca
Joe Champion's football fourfold pays out at over 9-2 with bet365
The big guns enter the fray as the FA Cup reaches the third-round stage beginning with Thursday's all-Premier League tie between Crystal Palace and Everton.
Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has included that fixture in this Thursday fourfold which also features action from Italy and Spain.
All bets must be placed by 6.15pm on Thursday.
Thursday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:
Sevilla or draw double chance v Athletic Bilbao
Both teams to score in Crystal Palace v Everton
Juventus to beat Salernitana
Barcelona to beat Las Palmas
Click to add Joe Champion's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays over 9-2
Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla won 3-0 in their first game under Quique Sanchez Flores's management before a hard-fought 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid last time out and they can claim at least a point when they host Athletic Bilbao.
Crystal Palace v Everton
Both teams have scored in seven of Crystal Palace's last eight games as well as in three of Everton's last four, so goals could be on the menu when the teams clash at Selhurst Park.
Juventus v Salernitana
Juventus have won seven of their nine home matches this season, drawing the other two, and the Old Lady should prove a cut above a Salernitana side who have lost six of their last eight on the road.
Las Palmas v Barcelona
Barcelona have not been at their best this season but Xavi's men are still unbeaten on the road in La Liga this season and can close the gap at the top with a win over Las Palmas.
Published on 3 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 18:06, 3 January 2024
