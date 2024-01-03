Football accumulator tips for Thursday, January 4: Barca to bring home 9-2 acca

The big guns enter the fray as the FA Cup reaches the third-round stage beginning with Thursday's all-Premier League tie between Crystal Palace and Everton.

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has included that fixture in this Thursday fourfold which also features action from Italy and Spain.

All bets must be placed by 6.15pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Sevilla or draw double chance v Athletic Bilbao

Both teams to score in Crystal Palace v Everton

Juventus to beat Salernitana

Barcelona to beat Las Palmas

Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao

Sevilla won 3-0 in their first game under Quique Sanchez Flores's management before a hard-fought 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid last time out and they can claim at least a point when they host Athletic Bilbao.

Crystal Palace v Everton

Both teams have scored in seven of Crystal Palace's last eight games as well as in three of Everton's last four, so goals could be on the menu when the teams clash at Selhurst Park.



Juventus v Salernitana

Juventus have won seven of their nine home matches this season, drawing the other two, and the Old Lady should prove a cut above a Salernitana side who have lost six of their last eight on the road.

Las Palmas v Barcelona

Barcelona have not been at their best this season but Xavi's men are still unbeaten on the road in La Liga this season and can close the gap at the top with a win over Las Palmas.

