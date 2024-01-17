Football accumulator tips for Thursday January 18: Select Sporting in 13-1 acca

The Africa Cup of Nations continues with three more matches including the high profile Group A fixture between Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 13-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Guinea-Bissau to beat Equatorial Guinea

Nigeria or draw double chance against Ivory Coast

Egypt to beat Ghana

Sporting to beat Vizela

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau played some decent football in their 2-0 loss to Ivory coast and they can respond by defeating Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan.

Ivory Coast v Nigeria

Hosts Ivory Coast opened up with a 2-0 success at home to Guinea-Bissau but they face a tougher challenge against Nigeria and may struggle to secure maximum points.

Egypt v Ghana

Egypt needed an injury-time Mohamed Salah penalty to draw 2-2 with Mozambique on Sunday but they should be too strong for Ghana, who are on the brink of elimination after their 2-1 loss to Cape Verde.

Vizela v Sporting

Sporting can cement their position at the top of the Primeira Liga by defeating second-bottom Vizela, who are winless in seven league games.

