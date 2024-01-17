Football accumulator tips for Thursday January 18: Select Sporting in 13-1 acca
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 13-1 with bet365
The Africa Cup of Nations continues with three more matches including the high profile Group A fixture between Ivory Coast and Nigeria.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 13-1 with bet365.
All bets must be placed by 2pm on Thursday.
Thursday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Guinea-Bissau to beat Equatorial Guinea
Nigeria or draw double chance against Ivory Coast
Egypt to beat Ghana
Sporting to beat Vizela
Equatorial Guinea v Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau played some decent football in their 2-0 loss to Ivory coast and they can respond by defeating Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan.
Ivory Coast v Nigeria
Hosts Ivory Coast opened up with a 2-0 success at home to Guinea-Bissau but they face a tougher challenge against Nigeria and may struggle to secure maximum points.
Egypt v Ghana
Egypt needed an injury-time Mohamed Salah penalty to draw 2-2 with Mozambique on Sunday but they should be too strong for Ghana, who are on the brink of elimination after their 2-1 loss to Cape Verde.
Vizela v Sporting
Sporting can cement their position at the top of the Primeira Liga by defeating second-bottom Vizela, who are winless in seven league games.
Published on 17 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 13:47, 17 January 2024
