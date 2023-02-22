Football accumulator tips for Thursday February 23: Rampant Red Devils can anchor 16-1 acca

The second leg of Manchester United's knockout tie against Barcelona is the headline attraction on a busy night of action in the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Racing Post football tipster James Milton expects the Red Devils to get the job done at Old Trafford and in-form United feature in the 16-1 fourfold James has selected from Thursday's European games.

All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Thursday.

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Monaco to beat Bayer Leverkusen

Partizan Belgrade to beat Sheriff Tiraspol

Manchester United to beat Barcelona

Fiorentina to beat Braga

Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets

Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Monaco v Bayer Leverkusen

Free-scoring Monaco claimed a 3-2 first-leg victory away to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League and they should seal their progress in style at home. Monaco have won six of their last seven games in all competitions, including a 7-1 rout of Ajaccio and a 3-1 victory against French champions Paris St-Germain.

Partizan Belgrade v Sheriff Tiraspol

Partizan Belgrade won 1-0 away to Europa Conference League opponents Sheriff Tiraspol last week despite playing with ten men for more than 40 minutes. The return leg should be more comfortable for Partizan, who beat Cologne 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Nice at home during this season's group stage.

Manchester United v Barcelona

Manchester United have won 14 of their last 15 home matches in all competitions and they can see off Barcelona inside 90 minutes on Thursday. United will have taken great heart from their 2-2 first-leg draw at Camp Nou while Barca are missing brilliant young midfielders Gavi and Pedri.

Fiorentina v Braga

Fiorentina beat ten-man Braga 4-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie and La Viola are unlikely to ease up on home turf. Already through to the Coppa Italia semi-finals, they should enjoy more knockout success against a Braga side who have won only two of their last ten away fixtures in Europe.

Follow us on Twitter