Football accumulator tips for Thursday February 23: Rampant Red Devils can anchor 16-1 acca
Thursday's football fourfold pays out at 16-1 with Hills
The second leg of Manchester United's knockout tie against Barcelona is the headline attraction on a busy night of action in the Europa League and Europa Conference League.
Racing Post football tipster James Milton expects the Red Devils to get the job done at Old Trafford and in-form United feature in the 16-1 fourfold James has selected from Thursday's European games.
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Monaco to beat Bayer Leverkusen
Partizan Belgrade to beat Sheriff Tiraspol
Manchester United to beat Barcelona
Fiorentina to beat Braga
Monaco v Bayer Leverkusen
Free-scoring Monaco claimed a 3-2 first-leg victory away to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League and they should seal their progress in style at home. Monaco have won six of their last seven games in all competitions, including a 7-1 rout of Ajaccio and a 3-1 victory against French champions Paris St-Germain.
Partizan Belgrade v Sheriff Tiraspol
Partizan Belgrade won 1-0 away to Europa Conference League opponents Sheriff Tiraspol last week despite playing with ten men for more than 40 minutes. The return leg should be more comfortable for Partizan, who beat Cologne 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Nice at home during this season's group stage.
Manchester United v Barcelona
Manchester United have won 14 of their last 15 home matches in all competitions and they can see off Barcelona inside 90 minutes on Thursday. United will have taken great heart from their 2-2 first-leg draw at Camp Nou while Barca are missing brilliant young midfielders Gavi and Pedri.
Fiorentina v Braga
Fiorentina beat ten-man Braga 4-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie and La Viola are unlikely to ease up on home turf. Already through to the Coppa Italia semi-finals, they should enjoy more knockout success against a Braga side who have won only two of their last ten away fixtures in Europe.
