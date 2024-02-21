Football accumulator tips for Thursday February 22: Back our 13-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The battle to reach the Europa League round of 16 continues with eight second leg matches including Benfica's trip to Toulouse and Marseille's home match against Shakhtar Donetsk. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 13-1 with CopyBet.



Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Benfica to beat Toulouse

Freiburg to beat Lens

Marseille to beat Shakhtar Donetsk

Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Union Saint-Gilloise

Toulouse v Benfica

Benfica hold a 2-1 lead over Toulouse after last Thursday's Europa League playoff round first leg in Lisbon and they can frank the form with a win in France.

Freiburg v Lens

Freiburg dug out a 0-0 draw away to Lens in France last Thursday and they can reach the last 16 of the Europa League by winning the return match in Germany.

Marseille v Shakhtar Donetsk

Marseille conceded an injury-time goal in last Thursday's 2-2 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk but the Ligue 1 side can make home advantage count in the second leg of their Europa League playoff round tie.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Saint-Gilloise

Eintracht Frankfurt were Europa League winners in 2022 and they can maintain hopes of Europa Conference League glory in 2024 by beating Belgian league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise at Waldstadion.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.