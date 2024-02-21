Football accumulator tips for Thursday February 22: Back our 13-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 13-1 with CopyBet
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
The battle to reach the Europa League round of 16 continues with eight second leg matches including Benfica's trip to Toulouse and Marseille's home match against Shakhtar Donetsk. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 13-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Thursday.
Thursday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Benfica to beat Toulouse
Freiburg to beat Lens
Marseille to beat Shakhtar Donetsk
Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Union Saint-Gilloise
Toulouse v Benfica
Benfica hold a 2-1 lead over Toulouse after last Thursday's Europa League playoff round first leg in Lisbon and they can frank the form with a win in France.
Freiburg v Lens
Freiburg dug out a 0-0 draw away to Lens in France last Thursday and they can reach the last 16 of the Europa League by winning the return match in Germany.
Marseille v Shakhtar Donetsk
Marseille conceded an injury-time goal in last Thursday's 2-2 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk but the Ligue 1 side can make home advantage count in the second leg of their Europa League playoff round tie.
Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Saint-Gilloise
Eintracht Frankfurt were Europa League winners in 2022 and they can maintain hopes of Europa Conference League glory in 2024 by beating Belgian league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise at Waldstadion.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 21 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 15:57, 21 February 2024
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday, February 21: Back our 19-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Champions League Tuesday Free Bets: Get £160 in betting offers for this week's round of 16 clashes
- 2024 MLS season predictions, outright winner tips and top goalscorer bets
- Bradford v Wycombe predictions, betting odds and tips
- Porto v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday, February 21: Back our 19-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Champions League Tuesday Free Bets: Get £160 in betting offers for this week's round of 16 clashes
- 2024 MLS season predictions, outright winner tips and top goalscorer bets
- Bradford v Wycombe predictions, betting odds and tips
- Porto v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips