Football accumulator tips for Thursday, February 1: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

The midweek Premier League action continues on Thursday evening as West Ham host Bournemouth while Manchester United face a tricky trip to Wolves

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Thursday.

Thursday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

West Ham to beat Bournemouth

Both teams to score in Mechelen v Anderlecht

Real Madrid to beat Getafe

Wolves or draw double chance v Manchester United

Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 8-1 with CopyBet.

West Ham v Bournemouth

West Ham are unbeaten in five Premier League home matches, winning three of them, and David Moyes's men look a decent bet to beat Bournemouth, who have seen their fine run come to an end with back-to-back defeats against Tottenham and Liverpool.

KV Mechelen v Anderlecht

This Belgian Pro League clash should feature goals at both ends. BTTS has landed in Mechelen's last three league matches and they've scored 11 in their last four, while visitors Anderlecht boast one of the most potent attacks in the division.

Getafe v Real Madrid

Real Madrid know that a win over city rivals Getafe will seal a return to the La Liga summit and they can get the job done at Estadio Coliseum. The hosts are strong on their own patch but a clash with Los Blancos, who have won four of their last five La Liga away games, represents a mammoth task.

Wolves v Manchester United

Wolves are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games at Molineux, beating Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea as part of that run, and they can stand firm against a Manchester United team without a league road win since November.

