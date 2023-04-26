Football accumulator tips for Thursday April 27: Magnificent Magpies make 8-1 fourfold

There are three more Premier League fixtures for football fans to feast on on Thursday evening and it could be a defining day in the race for top-four qualification as Tottenham host Manchester United and Newcastle head to Everton.

It is also a pivotal evening in the scrap for Premier League survival with the Toffees hoping to spring a surprise on the Magpies, while Southampton are desperate for victory against south-coast rivals Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, there is a relegation six-pointer in the Championship as Rotherham entertain Cardiff as well as three top-flight fixtures in Spain. To embrace the action, football tipster Aaron Ashley has selected a fourfold which pays over 8-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Newcastle to beat Everton

Over 2.5 goals in Southampton v Bournemouth

Manchester United or draw double chance v Tottenham

Both teams to score in Rotherham v Cardiff

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Everton v Newcastle

Newcastle should be riding the crest of a wave after their emphatic 6-1 win at home to top-four rivals Tottenham on Sunday and, although less convincing away from St James' Park, the Magpies can still find the winning formula at a relegation-threatened Everton. Newcastle have won six of their last seven league games and can heap the pressure on the toothless Toffees, who were beaten 3-1 by Fulham in their last home outing.

Southampton v Bournemouth

This is a must-win game for Southampton in their scrap for Premier League survival and that could lead to an entertaining affair against south-coast rivals Bournemouth. The Saints have played out 3-3 draws with Tottenham and Arsenal, as well as scoring in defeat to Manchester City in their last five league outings, while over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in six of Bournemouth’s last nine league matches.

Tottenham v Manchester United

Tottenham were all at sea in Sunday's 6-1 hiding at Newcastle and that means they have now lost six of their seven matches against teams in the Premier League's top four. The sacking of interim manager Cristian Stellini following that beating may spark some sort of revival but it is tough to see them getting the better of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight league games.

Rotherham v Cardiff

Victory for either side would all-but guarantee their Championship status for another season and there is every hope this could be a free-scoring clash. Rotherham have been pretty respectable on home soil this season and the New York Stadium has been a place to go for goals. Both teams have scored in five of the Millers' last six home league outings while the net has bulged at both ends in six of Cardiff's last seven.

