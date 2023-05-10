Football accumulator tips for Thursday 11 May: Fiorentina feature in 5-1 four-fold
Liam Flin's football fourfold pays out at 5-1 with bet365
It is crunch time in the Europa League and Europa Conference League on Thursday as they reach the semi-final stage.
West Ham are the only Premier League club involved across the four matches but there are three Italian outfits in the thick of the action with Juventus, Roma and Fiorentina looking to book their places in major European finals. Thursday's four-fold pays 5-1.
Thursday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:
West Ham to beat AZ Alkmaar
Fiorentina to beat Basel
Juventus to beat Sevilla
Bayer Leverkusen or draw double chance v Roma
West Ham v AZ Alkmaar
West Ham have won 11 and drawn one of their 12 games in the Europa Conference League this season and they should have too much attacking firepower for visitors AZ Alkmaar.
Fiorentina v Basel
In their most recent game at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, Fiorentina ran out 5-0 winners against Sampdoria in Serie A and they can again win on their own patch when they welcome Swiss big guns Basel in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.
Juventus v Sevilla
Juventus are throwing everything they have at winning this season's Europa League and can pull off an important win over Sevilla, who will be without defenders Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao for the trip to Turin.
Roma v Bayer Leverkusen
Roma are in a bit of a slump, picking up only two points from their last four games in Serie A and they could struggle to contain Bayer Leverkusen, who have gone from strength to strength under Xabi Alonso.
