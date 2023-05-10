Football accumulator tips for Thursday 11 May: Fiorentina feature in 5-1 four-fold

It is crunch time in the Europa League and Europa Conference League on Thursday as they reach the semi-final stage.

West Ham are the only Premier League club involved across the four matches but there are three Italian outfits in the thick of the action with Juventus, Roma and Fiorentina looking to book their places in major European finals. Thursday's four-fold pays 5-1.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

West Ham to beat AZ Alkmaar

Fiorentina to beat Basel

Juventus to beat Sevilla

Bayer Leverkusen or draw double chance v Roma

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

West Ham v AZ Alkmaar

West Ham have won 11 and drawn one of their 12 games in the Europa Conference League this season and they should have too much attacking firepower for visitors AZ Alkmaar.

Fiorentina v Basel

In their most recent game at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, Fiorentina ran out 5-0 winners against Sampdoria in Serie A and they can again win on their own patch when they welcome Swiss big guns Basel in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Juventus v Sevilla

Juventus are throwing everything they have at winning this season's Europa League and can pull off an important win over Sevilla, who will be without defenders Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao for the trip to Turin.

Roma v Bayer Leverkusen

Roma are in a bit of a slump, picking up only two points from their last four games in Serie A and they could struggle to contain Bayer Leverkusen, who have gone from strength to strength under Xabi Alonso.

Follow us on Twitter