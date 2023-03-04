Football accumulator tips for Sunday March 5: Juventus can help land 14-1 acca

Manchester United's visit to Liverpool tops the bill in the Premier League action on Sunday, but there is a host of other action across Europe too with matches to keep viewers glued to their TV throughout the day.

We have come up with a four-team accumulator for the day's matches which will hopeful provide a healthy profit by the time the weekend's fixtures have been completed.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Montpellier to beat Angers

Reims to beat Ajaccio

Strasbourg to beat Brest

Juventus to beat Roma

Montpellier v Angers

Angers are stranded at the bottom of Ligue 1 and have won just one of their last ten league away matches, so it is difficult to see them getting something against Montpellier, who recorded a 3-0 win over Brest recently.

Reims v Ajaccio

Reims have dropped just two points in their last seven Ligue 1 home matches and should be too strong for Ajaccio, whose only success in their last eight on the road was at bottom side Angers.

Strasbourg v Brest

Strasbourg have won their last two home games against Montpellier and Angers, and they should have too much for Brest, who have failed to win their last five league matches.

Roma v Juventus

Juventus have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions and they should be confident of beating Roma, who became the first Serie A team to lose to Cremonese in midweek.

