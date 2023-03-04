Football accumulator tips for Sunday March 5: Juventus can help land 14-1 acca
Ian Wilkerson's football fourfold pays out at 14-1 with Hills
Manchester United's visit to Liverpool tops the bill in the Premier League action on Sunday, but there is a host of other action across Europe too with matches to keep viewers glued to their TV throughout the day.
We have come up with a four-team accumulator for the day's matches which will hopeful provide a healthy profit by the time the weekend's fixtures have been completed.
All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.
Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:
Montpellier to beat Angers
Reims to beat Ajaccio
Strasbourg to beat Brest
Juventus to beat Roma
Click to add Ian's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays more than 14-1
Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets
Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org
Montpellier v Angers
Angers are stranded at the bottom of Ligue 1 and have won just one of their last ten league away matches, so it is difficult to see them getting something against Montpellier, who recorded a 3-0 win over Brest recently.
Reims v Ajaccio
Reims have dropped just two points in their last seven Ligue 1 home matches and should be too strong for Ajaccio, whose only success in their last eight on the road was at bottom side Angers.
Strasbourg v Brest
Strasbourg have won their last two home games against Montpellier and Angers, and they should have too much for Brest, who have failed to win their last five league matches.
Roma v Juventus
Juventus have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions and they should be confident of beating Roma, who became the first Serie A team to lose to Cremonese in midweek.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport