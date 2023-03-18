Football accumulator tips for Sunday March 19: Gunners can fire in 14-1 acca

There are three cracking FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, with Fulham's trip to Manchester United the most competitive last-eight showdown. Arsenal continue their push for the Premier League title at home to Crystal Palace and there is the usual feast of European action.

Ace football tipster Henry Hardwicke landed two winning accumulators last week and returns with a fourfold which pays over 14-1.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Arsenal to beat Crystal Palace

Brighton to beat Grimsby

Fulham to beat Manchester United

Bayern Munich to beat Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are winless in 2023 and head to the Emirates to face an Arsenal team looking to bounce back from their Europa league exit to Sporting on Thursday, knowing that victory will take them eight points clear at the top of the table.

Brighton v Grimsby

Brighton completely merit their position as challengers for a European spot and they should be a good thing to make it through to the semis of the FA Cup.

Manchester United v Fulham

Fulham were not at the races against the Gunners but they have had a full week to get the performance out of their system and a return to the level attained for the majority of the campaign could see the Cottagers upset Manchester United.

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern have now won eight of their last nine games in all competitions, having dumped Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League as part of that run, and they can take care of Leverkusen.

